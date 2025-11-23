Pelletier scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Syracuse's 5-3 win over Bridgeport on Saturday.

Pelletier had a brief stint in the NHL last weekend, logging 6:12 of ice time in his lone appearance. He's returned to the Crunch with four points over his last two games. The forward is doing quite well at the AHL level with six goals and 12 assists over 15 appearances.