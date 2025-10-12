Pelletier scored twice on eight shots and added an assist in AHL Syracuse's 5-2 win over Hershey.

Pelletier's first game for the Crunch was a success. The 24-year-old signed with the Lightning on a three-year deal in July, but he was waived at the start of October. He's been highly successful in the AHL with 133 points over 140 career games, but that hasn't fully translated in the NHL, where he has 29 points across 86 regular-season contests. A strong performance for Syracuse could put him in line for a call-up to the Lightning later in 2025-26.