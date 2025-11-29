default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Pelletier scored two goals in AHL Syracuse's 4-3 loss to Rochester on Friday.

Pelletier has three goals and six assists during a five-game point streak. The winger is doing everything he can to stay in contention for a call-up to the Lightning. Overall, he's logged eight goals and 22 points over 17 AHL appearances this season.

More News