Pelletier was placed on waivers by Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Pelletier had seven goals and 19 points across 49 regular-season outings between Calgary and Philadelphia in 2024-25. The 24-year-old is projected to start the upcoming campaign in the minors if he clears waivers, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's one of Tampa Bay's top call-up options.

