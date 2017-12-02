Tampa Bay recalled McBain from AHL Syracuse on Saturday.

Braydon Coburn won't dress for Saturday's matchup with San Jose due to a lower-body injury, so McBain will round out the Lightning's depth at defense against the Sharks. The 29-year-old blueliner has notched 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 21 games with AHL Syracuse this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories