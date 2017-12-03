Lightning's Jamie McBain: Reassigned to minors
McBain was sent down to AHL Syracuse on Sunday.
After serving as the emergency defensemen against San Jose on Saturday, McBain's services are no longer needed. The Minnesota native has yet to appear in an NHL game in 2017-18, but has scored 54 points in 85 contests in the minors over the last two seasons.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...