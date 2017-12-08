Lightning's Jamie McBain: Returns to minor-league affiliate
The Lighting reassigned McBain to AHL Syracuse on Friday.
McBain's demotion indicates Braydon Coburn (lower body) is probably closing in on a return to game action. The 29-year-old blueliner will likely remain in the minors unless Tampa Bay is once again in need of reinforcements at defense due to injury later this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Jamie McBain: Recalled from AHL again•
-
Lightning's Jamie McBain: Reassigned to minors•
-
Lightning's Jamie McBain: Brought up to big club•
-
Lightning's Jamie McBain: Inks two-way deal•
-
Coyotes' Jamie McBain: Placed on waivers Monday•
-
Coyotes' Jamie McBain: Ineffective through two games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...