The Lighting reassigned McBain to AHL Syracuse on Friday.

McBain's demotion indicates Braydon Coburn (lower body) is probably closing in on a return to game action. The 29-year-old blueliner will likely remain in the minors unless Tampa Bay is once again in need of reinforcements at defense due to injury later this season.

