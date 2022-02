Rutta logged an assist and four blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Rutta had the secondary helper on Steven Stamkos' tally at 12:18 of the third period. Never one for much offense, Rutta has assists in each of the last two games -- this is the first time all season he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests. The Czech defenseman is at 11 points, 48 shots on net, 51 hits, 45 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 44 outings overall.