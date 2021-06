Rutta (undisclosed) had three blocks and one shot Wednesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 6.

Rutta was forced to leave Game 5 early but showed no ill effects Wednesday, logging just under 18 minutes of ice time in Game 6, including a team-leading 3:00 on the penalty kill. Rutta has one goal and 14 shots in 17 postseason contests.