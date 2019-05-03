Lightning's Jan Rutta: Back in Tampa for another year
Rutta re-signed with the Lightning on a one-year, $1.3 million deal Friday.
Rutta totaled eight points in 37 games between the Blackhawks and Lightning this past season, adding two assists in Tampa Bay's four-game, first-round sweep at the hands of the Blue Jackets. He'll provide affordable blue line depth for a Lightning team that has a number of hefty salary obligations on the books elsewhere in the lineup.
More News
-
Lightning's Jan Rutta: Looks to earn bigger role next year•
-
Lightning's Jan Rutta: Heads to big club•
-
Lightning's Jan Rutta: Heads back to AHL•
-
Lightning's Jan Rutta: Promoted to top level•
-
Lightning's Jan Rutta: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Lightning's Jan Rutta: Summoned by parent club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...