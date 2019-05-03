Rutta re-signed with the Lightning on a one-year, $1.3 million deal Friday.

Rutta totaled eight points in 37 games between the Blackhawks and Lightning this past season, adding two assists in Tampa Bay's four-game, first-round sweep at the hands of the Blue Jackets. He'll provide affordable blue line depth for a Lightning team that has a number of hefty salary obligations on the books elsewhere in the lineup.