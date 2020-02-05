Play

Rutta is week-to-week after suffering a lower-body injury during Tuesday's win over the Golden Knights, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

It looks like Rutta will sit out for at least two games, and his next chance to crack the lineup will be Monday's road matchup versus the Blue Jackets. Mikhail Sergachev is expected to bump up to the top pairing in Rutta's place.

