Head coach Jon Cooper said Monday that he's "hopeful" Rutta (lower body) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cooper that Erik Cernak (upper body) is closer to returning than Rutta, who has missed the last two games. The 30-year-old Rutta averaged 15:50 per game before this injury, generating six assists, 29 shots on net and 19 hits.