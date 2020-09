Rutta (undisclosed) had three blocks, two hits and one shot Monday in a 3-2 win over Dallas in Game 2.

Rutta, making just his second appearance of the playoffs, received just under 16 minutes of ice time and helped the Lightning even the series. He was one of Tampa Bay's four primary defensemen on the penalty kill despite having last played Aug. 5 in the round robin. The 30-year-old Rutta played in 33 games during the regular season, supplying one goal and six assists.