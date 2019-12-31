Lightning's Jan Rutta: Dealing with undisclosed issue
According to coach Jon Cooper, Rutta is a little "banged up" and may miss the entirety of Tampa Bay's four-game road trip, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.
It isn't clear when Rutta will be ready to return, but he's only picked up four points in 19 games this campaign anyway, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his status. The Lightning should release another update on the blueliner's status once he's cleared to rejoin the lineup.
