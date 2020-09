Contrary to a previous report, Rutta (undisclosed) is expected to suit up for Game 2 against Dallas on Monday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Despite an earlier report that listed Rutta as a scratch for the 19th straight game, the 30-year-old blueliner will actually make his return to the lineup Monday. In his lone appearance this postseason, he blocked three shots and saw 16:58 of ice time.