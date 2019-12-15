Lightning's Jan Rutta: First goal of season
Rutta scored his first goal of the season Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Washington.
It was nice for Rutta to get that monkey off his back, but the facts remain clear. He just doesn't get enough ice time in Tampa to warrant fantasy ownership.
