Lightning's Jan Rutta: Garners helper
Rutta posted an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
The defenseman set up Anthony Cirelli's tally in the second period. Rutta was limited to three assists in 12 games in January. The 29-year-old plays a mostly defensive role, which has seen him produce only seven points, 42 shots and a plus-6 rating in 31 contests.
