Lightning's Jan Rutta: Good to go
Rutta (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Montreal, NHL.com's Sean Farrell reports.
Coach Jon Cooper deemed Rutta a little "banged up" Tuesday, but he's evidently feeling well enough to suit up against the Canadiens. The 29-year-old, who's picked up four points in 19 games this campaign, will skate on Tampa Bay's top pairing Thursday.
More News
-
Lightning's Jan Rutta: Dealing with undisclosed issue•
-
Lightning's Jan Rutta: First goal of season•
-
Lightning's Jan Rutta: Tallies point in season debut•
-
Lightning's Jan Rutta: Warming press box•
-
Lightning's Jan Rutta: Back in Tampa for another year•
-
Lightning's Jan Rutta: Looks to earn bigger role next year•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.