Play

Rutta (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Montreal, NHL.com's Sean Farrell reports.

Coach Jon Cooper deemed Rutta a little "banged up" Tuesday, but he's evidently feeling well enough to suit up against the Canadiens. The 29-year-old, who's picked up four points in 19 games this campaign, will skate on Tampa Bay's top pairing Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories