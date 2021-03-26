Rutta posted an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Rutta saw a season-high 22:55 of ice time as the Lightning were missing both Ryan McDonagh and Erik Cernak to lower-body injuries Thursday. The increased role allowed Rutta to snap his nine-game point drought. The Czech defenseman has just seven helpers, 45 shots on net, 25 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating in 31 contests. He's matched his point production from last year in two fewer appearances.