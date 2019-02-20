Lightning's Jan Rutta: Heads back to AHL
Rutta was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.
The Lightning promoted Mathieu Joseph from the AHL's Crunch in a corresponding move, with Rutta still waiting to make his debut for the offensively charged Eastern Conference club. It's not worth holding onto the defenseman in fantasy leagues since he lacks a stable role at the highest level.
