Lightning's Jan Rutta: Heads to big club
The Lightning recalled Rutta from AHL Syracuse on Friday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Anton Stralman is dealing with a lower-body injury, but there's still six other healthy forwards so Rutta will likely just serve as insurance. He's used to that role, as he was called up in February and was a healthy scratch in all three games.
