Lightning's Jan Rutta: Looks to earn bigger role next year
Rutta picked up an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 loss in Game 4 against the Blue Jackets.
Rutta actually played in all four postseason games and he delivered two assists and a plus-2 rating. Rutta skated in just 37 games this season and most were with Chicago. But he could be in line for a bottom-pairing role in 2019-20 with Brayden Coburn, Dan Girardi and Anton Stralman's contracts all expiring.
