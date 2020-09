Rutta (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 2 matchup against the Islanders, per the NHL's official media site.

Rutta is set to miss his 13th straight contest due to the undisclosed issue, and he is still without a timetable for a return. The Lightning have been on a nice five-game winning streak, so they'll likely roll with the same lineup, including deploying Luke Schenn as their seventh defenseman.