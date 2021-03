Rutta (lower body) is on the ice for warmups ahead of Tuesday's game against Detroit and appears set to play, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Rutta was ruled out earlier in the day for the meeting with the Red Wings, but it seems that he might be good to go, after all. There's still a chance he could be a healthy scratch, but the fact Rutta is dressed and taking a twirl suggests he's over his injury.