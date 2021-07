Rutta scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 3.

A cross-ice pass from Ondrej Palat set up Rutta at the right-wing wall for the opening tally just 1:52 into the contest. In 21 playoff contests, Rutta has mainly served as a defensive presence on a pairing with Victor Hedman. The Czech blueliner has just three points, 20 shots on net, 24 hits and 14 blocked shots, although two of his points have come in the last two games.