Rutta and a 2019 seventh-pick were traded from the Blackhawks to the Lightning on Friday in exchange for Slater Koekkoek and a 2019 fifth-round pick.

Rutta had a brief stint of success with the Blackhawks in 2017-18, compiling 20 points -- six goals and 14 assists -- over 57 games. He's added another six point in 23 games with the Blackhawks this season, but he will now serve as depth on the back end for the Bolts. He will likely begin his service at AHL Syracuse, but he could join the Lightning at some point this season.