Lightning's Jan Rutta: Promoted to top level
Tampa Bay recalled Rutta from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.
Victor Hedman (lower body) is considered probable for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, but if he's unable to go, Rutta will be on hand to round out the Lightning's depth at defense. The former Blackhawk will return to the minors as soon as Hedman's given a clean bill of health.
More News
