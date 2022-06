Rutta scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Rutta is hardly known for his scoring, but he was able to get a long shot past Darcy Kuemper for the opening goal Friday. In 16 playoff appearances this year, Rutta has added four assists, 10 shots on net, 16 hits, eight blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-5 rating. The 31-year-old will likely continue to fill a mainly defensive role going forward, so a repeat of Friday's effort is unlikely.