Rutta picked up a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Rangers.

Rutta assisted on goals from Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos as the Lightning tied the series 2-2. Rutta now has three assists in the postseason while playing alongside Victor Hedman on Tampa's top pairing. The 31-year-old defenseman finished the regular season with 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) and a plus-25 rating.