Rutta posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Rutta set up Barclay Goodrow with a drop-back pass for the go-ahead goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Rutta has collected two assists through nine games this season. He's mostly a defensive player who sees relatively little ice time in prime scoring opportunities. He's added 13 shots, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating.