Rutta (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's Game 4 versus the Bruins, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rutta hasn't played since Aug. 5, and with Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed) out of the lineup as well, the Lightning will line up seven defensemen, adding Braydon Coburn and Luke Schenn to the lineup. His next chance to enter the lineup will be Game 6 on Monday.