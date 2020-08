Rutta (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Saturday's round-robin matchup against Philadelphia, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Rutta sat out the first game of the round robin before skating 16:58 of ice time against Boston on Wednesday. He's not much of a fantasy contributor, as evidenced by the seven points, 43 shots, 14 PIM, 19 hits and 21 blocks through 33 games this year, so there shouldn't be too many ripple effects in the virtual arena from his absence.