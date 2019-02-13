Lightning's Jan Rutta: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Lightning reassigned Rutta to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.
Erik Cernak (lower body) may be ready to return Thursday against the Stars, so Tampa Bay is no longer in need of Rutta's services as a depth defender. The 28-year-old will continue to be one of the first players the Lightning turns to when dealing with injuries on the back end, but he won't have any fantasy value this season.
