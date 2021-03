Rutta (lower body) is skating next to Victor Hedman on the team's top defensive pairing Tuesday against Detroit, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Rutta reportedly wouldn't be playing Tuesday, but evidently he feels better after having sat out the last two games with the injury. The 30-year-old has recorded just six assists in 21 games this season while averaging a modest 15:50 of ice time.