Rutta (undisclosed) remains unfit to play and will miss Tuesday's Game 1 against Columbus, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Rutta logged 16:58 of ice time in his lone appearance during the Lightning's three round-robin matchups, in which he tallied one shot and three blocks. Considering the blueliner hasn't scored in his last 19 outings, fantasy owners shouldn't be banking on him producing in the offensive end.