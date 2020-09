Coach Jon Cooper said Sunday that Rutta (undisclosed) won't be available for Monday's Game 1 against the Islanders.

Rutta is set to miss his 12th straight contest in the bubble, and is yet to had his timetable specified. At this rate, it's not likely that Rutta could join the lineup even when he's healthy with the Lightning playing well, barring any injuries of course. In his stead, Luke Schenn and Braydon Coburn will likely battle for the final spot in the lineup for Game 1.