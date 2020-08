Rutta (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 3 matchup against Boston, per the NHL's media site.

This news isn't quite surprising, considering Rutta missed out on Game 2 that was played just 24 hours ago. The Czech-born player will miss his eight straight game with the issue, and in his stead, the Lightning are expected to play seven defensemen with the addition of Like Schenn and Braydon Coburn in the lineup.