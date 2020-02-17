Lightning's Jan Rutta: Still week-to-week
Rutta (lower body) will continue to be evaluated on a weekly basis and is expected to return before the playoffs, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Rutta has missed the last six games and it sounds like he'll be out for at least a few more weeks but the timeline is certainly unclear. The 29-year-old defenseman has seven points in 33 games this season.
