Rutta (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets.

Rutta was hurt during the second period, and he was ruled out at the start of the third. It's unclear how he got injured, but the Lightning will have to finish Tuesday's contest with five defensemen. Rutta joins Ryan McDonagh and Erik Cernak among the Lightning's injured blueliners, which could leave them a bit thin for Thursday's rematch with the Jackets.