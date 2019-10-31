Rutta notched an assist in 18:49 of ice time during his season debut Wednesday against New Jersey.

Rutta finally cracked the lineup due to injuries to Victor Hedman (lower body) and Erik Cernak (lower body) and didn't waste the opportunity. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old will be relegated to his role as the Lightning's eighth defenseman as soon as Hedman and Cernak are healthy, so he won't have any value in season-long fantasy formats in 2019-20.