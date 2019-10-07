Lightning's Jan Rutta: Warming press box
Rutta has not dressed for the Lightning this season.
Rutta is the Lightning's eighth defenseman and while it's only been three games, the trend is pretty clear. Rutta is the odd man out as long as the rest are healthy. Over the course of the year, that's not likely to continue, so he will slot in. But that part-time work will make any fantasy value he has almost negligible.
