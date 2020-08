Rutta (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Blue Jackets for Monday's Game 4, per NHL.com.

Rutta has played in just one game since early February, in part due to injury. In his lone playoff appearance, the blueliner logged 16:58 of ice time in which he recorded on shot and three blocks. Even once given the all-clear, Rutta is far from a lock for the lineup and would need to beat out Kevin Shattenkirk for a spot.