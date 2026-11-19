Harkins was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Harkins is set to rejoin the Lightning for his second NHL stint of the 2026-27 season. In the lone game he appeared in with Tampa, he posted a minus-1 rating, one shot on net and four hits across 10:55 of ice time. He's been a steady contributor for AHL Syracuse over 11 contests this season, compiling three goals and six points. With Brandon Hagel (lower body) and Zemgus Girgensons (upper body) both day-to-day, Harkins has a shot to suit up in Thursday's home clash against the Oilers.