Huntington was reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

The talent is there, but the road is long for this undrafted scorer out of the QMJHL. Huntington needs to show he can score, but we always worry there's a bit of fool's gold with guys who explode offensively in the overage year. And especially in the Q. Huntington's dream of the NHL is intact, but he will need more seasoning before it ever comes true.