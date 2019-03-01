Lightning's Jimmy Huntington: Inks entry-level deal

Huntington agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay on Friday.

Huntington -- an undrafted prospect playing in the QMJHL -- registered a decent 58 points last season, but has exploded offensively this year with Rimouski to the tune of 38 goals and 45 assists in 60 games. The 20-year-old figures to spend at least the next year or two developing in the minors with AHL Syracuse, though if his offensive touch translates the the professional ranks, he could earn a call-up or two.