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Lightning's John Carlson: Gets two-year deal with Bolts

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Carlson signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Lightning on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Even at age 36, Carlson will get a slight annual raise compared to his last deal, which carried an $8 million cap hit. The blueliner racked up 14 goals, 46 assists, 153 shots on net, 106 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 71 regular-season outings between the Capitals and the Ducks last year. With the Lightning, Carlson will likely compete with Victor Hedman for top billing on the power play. Carlson is also still capable of handling a heavy role in the top four at even strength, so fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to consider him in the middle-to-late portions of drafts.

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