Johansson turned aside 39 of 43 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle on Monday.

Johansson saw his two-game shutout streak come to an end. While that was an impressive stretch, he's allowed at least three goals in each of his other six starts, giving him a 2.73 GAA this campaign. Regardless, the Lightning are expected to continue leaning heavily on Johansson while Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) is unavailable, so Johansson will probably get the nod again Thursday versus Columbus.