Johansson made 15 saves in a 4-1 loss to Chicago on Tuesday.

He allowed three goals. Johansson is 2-4-0 with 19 goals allowed in his last six games. Johansson continues to struggle in his back-up role, but he was pressed into duty when Andrei Vasilevskiy came down sick. We wouldn't rely on Johansson for fantasy help.

