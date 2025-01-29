Johansson made 15 saves in a 4-1 loss to Chicago on Tuesday.
He allowed three goals. Johansson is 2-4-0 with 19 goals allowed in his last six games. Johansson continues to struggle in his back-up role, but he was pressed into duty when Andrei Vasilevskiy came down sick. We wouldn't rely on Johansson for fantasy help.
