Johansson, who hasn't played since Dec. 7, may get one of the Lightning's games this coming weekend.
The Bolts play back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday against the Rangers and Habs, and coach Jon Cooper may choose to rest Andrei Vasilevskiy in one of them. Johansson would be a decent spot start if he gets the game against the Habs, although rust is rust.
