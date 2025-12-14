Johansson made 15 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Johansson gave up two goals in the first half of the first period, and then he played spectator in the second frame when his teammates turned up the heat and outshot the Isles 17-1. Johansson is 2-0-1 in three starts this week and has performed admirably. However, he's not the long-term answer in net. Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) could return to action Monday.